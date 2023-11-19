Israeli military kills over 15 Palestinians in Khan Younis, Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to Palestinian media reports, a minimum of 15 Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli assault on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday.



15 Palestinians were "killed, at dawn on Sunday, after Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip," an official Palestinian news outlet declared.



The outlet also reported that 13 citizens were murdered following "occupation aircraft bombed a house of the Zuhd family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip."



The report further indicated that casualties included a woman and her child, who lost their lives, and several individuals sustained injuries following the bombing of a residence belonging to the Abu Akar family near the European Hospital in the southeastern area of Khan Yunis.



Since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7, Israel has reported over 12,300 Palestinian casualties in its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.



In contrast, the official Israeli death toll is approximately 1,200. Numerous buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in Israel's sustained strikes on the besieged enclave.



The Israeli blockade has further severed Gaza from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, significantly reducing aid deliveries. Despite mounting calls for a cease-fire, Israel has refused to agree until hostages held by Hamas are released.

MENAFN19112023000045015839ID1107451966