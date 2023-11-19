Iran denounces terrorist acts committed by Israel

(MENAFN) Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, strongly condemned the terrorist act committed by the Israeli apartheid regime in the assassination of Vice Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Ahmed Bahr, who was martyred in an Israeli strike on November 18.



Kanaani expressed heartfelt condolences to Hamas leaders, the Palestinian nation, and Ahmed Bahr's family.



In the wake of the killing of Ahmed Bahr and the thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank over the past 40 days, Kanaani characterized the actions of the apartheid regime as vile, criminal, and anti-human, highlighting the global impact of such brutality.



Kanaani emphasized that despite these heinous crimes, the determination of the Palestinian nation and resistance movements remains unwavering in their struggle for freedom.



He called upon international organizations, institutions, and bodies to fulfill their responsibilities by promptly taking decisive measures to halt the Israeli war machine and its organized terrorism against the Palestinian people. Additionally, he urged these international entities to hold the Zionist criminals accountable for their actions.

