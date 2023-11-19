TEDPIX declines by over 10,000 points on Saturday’s session

(MENAFN) On the first day of the Iranian calendar week, which fell on a Saturday, the TEDPIX, the principal index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), demonstrated a significant downturn, experiencing a decline of 10,304 points, equivalent to a 0.51 percent drop. The index settled at 2,028,579, reflecting the dynamics of the market on that particular day.



It is imperative to note that the Tehran Stock Exchange holds a preeminent status within the realm of Iranian financial markets, standing as the most vital among the four prominent share trading platforms.



These include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), collectively shaping the multifaceted landscape of Iran's financial infrastructure.



Offering additional insight into the strategic priorities of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Majid Eshqi, the organization's Chief, underscored a noteworthy initiative pursued throughout the past year.



This initiative has centered around the concerted effort to assimilate the substantial trading volumes generated by the nation’s private sector into the intricate dynamics of the stock market, thereby contributing to the overall resilience and vibrancy of the financial ecosystem.

MENAFN19112023000045015839ID1107451961