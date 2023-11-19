Iran to lengthen gas export agreement with Iraq by end of 2023

(MENAFN) According to a report by Shana, the Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIOC) has stated that the gas export agreement between Iran and Iraq is set to undergo an extension by the conclusion of the year 2023.



“According to the agreement between Iran and Iraq, a working group consisting of experts from both sides will work on the details of extending the gas export deal to Baghdad so that this contract is extended before the end of the year,” Majid Chegeni mentioned in his report.



Speaking about the recent meeting between Oil Minister Javad Oji and Iraq's Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fazil, during which the Iraqi representatives conveyed their expressed desire to foster and strengthen Tehran-Baghdad gas relations, the official provided noteworthy insights, saying: “Currently, the two countries have good relations in the field of energy, and the officials of both sides are very willing to strengthen these relationships.”

