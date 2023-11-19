Restaurant owners blame remote work for 70 percent drop in weekday traffic

(MENAFN) In a recent interview on "Varney & Co.," Joseph Smith, owner of Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, expressed his concerns about the significant decline in weekday foot traffic at his restaurant, attributing the slump to the prevalence of remote work. Smith disclosed that his establishment has witnessed a staggering 70 percent decrease compared to pre-pandemic figures.



During the discussion with host Stuart Varney, Smith pointed to the empty office buildings surrounding his restaurant, estimating that 40 to 50 percent of them are vacant due to employees working remotely. He asserted that this shift to remote work is a primary factor contributing to the decline in attendance within the New York City restaurant industry.



A recent McKinsey study added weight to Smith's observations, predicting that the global shift to remote work could potentially wipe out $800 billion in value from office buildings across major cities by 2030.



Smith noted that even those who continue to commute to their in-person jobs are not spending as liberally as they once did. He highlighted a change in dining habits, with customers opting for quick and convenient options like salads, slices of pizza, or burgers that can be easily consumed at their desks.



Beyond the impact on weekday business, Smith also expressed concern about the lackluster Friday and Saturday crowds, traditionally bolstered by theatergoers. He emphasized that the weekend business, especially from those attending theater events, has not returned to its pre-pandemic vibrancy.



As the New York City restaurant industry grapples with the challenges posed by remote work and shifting consumer behavior, business owners like Joseph Smith are navigating the uncertain terrain, hoping for a revival in the bustling atmosphere that once defined the city's dining scene.

