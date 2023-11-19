Iran to produce 40,000 tons of shrimp annually in current Iranian year

(MENAFN) Iran is anticipated to produce 40,000 tons of shrimp annually in the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 20, 2024, as stated by the secretary of the Aquatics Production and Trade Union of Iran, Ali-Akbar Khodaei.



The majority of Iran's shrimp output, accounting for 80-85 percent, is concentrated in Hormozgan and Bushehr provinces.



Iran's aquaculture sector has made significant strides, earning global recognition for its production of certain fishery products. In the preceding Iranian calendar year (1401), the country exported fishery products valued at USD600 million, as reported by the head of the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), Hossein Hosseini.



With a positive balance of USD520 million in the same year, he highlighted the potential for the country's fishery industry to achieve exports of up to USD2 billion.



Iran's aquaculture industry has not only demonstrated domestic success but has also positioned the country as a model for other nations in the region and globally.



The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) acknowledges Iran's responsible and central role in the fishing and aquaculture sector in the region, considering it a potential model for neighboring countries.

