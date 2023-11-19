Russia's central bank head declares annual inflation exceeds 7 percent

(MENAFN) Russia's central bank head, Elvira Nabiullina, has announced that annual inflation has exceeded 7 percent, emphasizing the need for increased caution from the government regarding this figure.



“Inflation has been rising consistently since June, now exceeding 7%, and in accordance with our target of 4%, this increase cannot be called harmless,” she informed the State Duma on Thursday.



Her comments came after facing criticism for the central bank's recent move to raise the interest rate to 15 percent. The head of the central bank mentioned that, in her view, the annual inflation rate does not accurately capture the present pricing situation.



“We often give an analogy that inflation in annual terms is like a rear-view mirror, as we see the descents and ascents that we have passed, but the mirror tells you little about what is ahead,” she declared.



“So, in the annual indicator, inflation at the end of last year and the beginning of this year is now very low,” Nabiullina further declared.



She also stated that the regulator calculates “current inflation, and the way prices rise month after month” when making verdicts on financial policy.

