Foreign ownership of US government debt drops to 30 percent in decade

(MENAFN) The demand for outstanding US government debt from international purchasers has notably diminished, as the share of Treasury bonds held by foreign private investors and central banks has reportedly fallen from approximately 43 percent a decade ago to around 30 percent, according to data cited by a newspaper this week from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.



Simultaneously, the supply of such debt has become increasingly abundant, the report highlights, pointing to a net issuance of $2 trillion in new debt by the US Treasury this year. This amount represents an all-time high, excluding the borrowing surge related to the pandemic in 2020.



“US issuance is way up, and foreign demand hasn’t gone up,” Brad Setser, a high-ranking fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations made this statement to the journal. “And in some key categories–notably Japan and China–they don’t seem likely to be net buyers, going forward.”



The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, comprised of Wall Street executives providing counsel to the US Treasury, anticipates that the demand for US obligations from foreign investors and central banks, who were avid purchasers of US debt in the 2000s and early 2010s, is likely to be "more limited."

