Valeriy Chaly, the former representative of Kiev in Washington, has cautioned that Ukraine needs to be prepared for a potential political crisis in the United States, which could jeopardize additional military assistance to the beleaguered nation.



During an interview with a television channel this week, Chaly, who held the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the US from 2015 to 2019, commented on a recent visit by a Ukrainian delegation to Washington aiming to advocate for increased financial support from the US Congress. According to the diplomat, Ukraine currently faces a delicate and challenging situation.



“Out of the three scenarios that we’ve been talking about for a long time, our government has for some reason considered the most optimistic scenario, and what is happening now is actually the worst-case scenario,” he reported to the Ukrainian news outlet.



Chaly expressed apprehensions about potential delays in providing assistance to Kiev, particularly pointing to concerns that Republicans, under the leadership of the new House Speaker Mike Johnson, may be inclined to postpone support. “We don’t know what will happen next. It is already clear that there will be a decrease,” he further mentioned.



Nevertheless, the envoy affirmed his confidence that the West would not withdraw support for Ukraine's aid in the immediate future. “I expect that this level of support will not decrease drastically until summer,” Chaly declared, adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a financial plan for Kiev in place, extending at least until the next July.

