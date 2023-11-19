Mps And Staff Of Parliamentary Apparatus Marched To Kizil-Gaya Massif

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of events held in connection with the "Year
of Heydar Aliyev", Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev,
Head of Parliamentary Staff Farid Hajiyev, a group of MPs and staff
marched to "Heydar Aliyev Peak", Azernews reports.
The march ended on November 18 with climbing the "Heydar Aliyev
Peak", located at an altitude of 3751 metres in Kizil-Gaya massif
of Bashdagh ridge of Greater Caucasus.
Participants of the march, who visited the bas-relief of Great
Leader Heydar Aliyev at the summit and expressed their respect,
reached the goal set during the march despite severe weather
conditions and difficult terrain.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.