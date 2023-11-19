-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Number Of Wounded To Be Taken Out Of Gaza Strip To Türkiye Revealed


11/19/2023 6:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. About 900 wounded children and women will be transported from the Gaza Strip for medical care, Trend reports.

According to the information, evacuees from the enclave will first be taken to Egypt, then sent to Türkiye, where they will undergo treatment.

On November 18, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that work was underway to bring a new group of Gazans to the country for treatment. Recently, 27 cancer patients and 13 people accompanying them were transported from the enclave to Türkiye.

MENAFN19112023000187011040ID1107451899

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search