Number Of Wounded To Be Taken Out Of Gaza Strip To Türkiye Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. About 900
wounded children and women will be transported from the Gaza Strip
for medical care, Trend reports.
According to the information, evacuees from the enclave will
first be taken to Egypt, then sent to Türkiye, where they will
undergo treatment.
On November 18, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that work
was underway to bring a new group of Gazans to the country for
treatment. Recently, 27 cancer patients and 13 people accompanying
them were transported from the enclave to Türkiye.
