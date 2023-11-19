Members Of Azerbaijani Parliament, Employees Of Parliamentary Staff Make Rally To Heydar Peak (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The centenary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is widely celebrated both in our country and abroad. The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in its turn, also organises events dedicated to the precious memory of the Great Leader.

Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev, Chief of the Parliamentary Staff Farid Hajiyev and a group made up of MPs Sabir Hajiyev, Jabi Guliyev and Aliabbas Salahzade as well as Staff employees Ruslan Hajiyev, Farhad Valiyev and Elman Aslanov ran a rally to the Heydar Peak in the format of the Heydar Aliyev Year events.

The rally culminated on 18 November atop the Heydar Peak at the altitude of 3,751 metres in the Ghizil Gaya massif of the Bashdag Range of the Greater Caucasus. The rally participants came up to the bas relief of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev installed on the summit, paid their respects and witnessed veneration, and thus reached the goal set for the event despite the harsh weather conditions and difficult tertian.