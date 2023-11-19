ICT And CIMAT Announce Receipt Of An Additional Stage For Flamingo Marina

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-
The Marina Flamingo project generates a positive impact, developing sources of employment for families in the community, also strengthening a series of tourist chains, improving their quality of life and generating social progress . Crucial stage
This stage consists of the provision of a three-level parking lot that provides nearly 300 parking spaces , as well as the creation of a dry marina, a space that allows boats to be out of the water, protecting them while their owners are not using them. Excellent news for the improvement of the marina
Without a doubt, this is excellent news for the improvement of marina infrastructure and we wish the developers the greatest success in the coming stages at the reception were Mr. Alberto López, General Manager of the ICT, Luis Lemus and the directors of INVU, MOPT, MINSA.
