Kuwait Amir Congratulates Maldives Newly-Elected President

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to the newly elected President of Maldives Dr. Mohammad Muiz, congratulating him on winning the elections and taking the constitutional oath. (end) aa

