Israeli helicopter fires on Israelis partaking in festival at October 7

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a recent report disclosed that, during the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel, an Israeli military helicopter fired upon Palestinian gunmen but injured Israelis who were partaking in a festival.



According to an Israeli newspaper, an Israeli security evaluation relied on an inquiry conducted by the police involving Hamas gunmen who were apprehended on October 7.



The newspaper revealed that a military helicopter, responding to the attack site during the festival, fired at the gunmen but inadvertently caused injuries to several festival attendees.



The assessment indicated that the gunmen had no advance knowledge of the festival, which took place near Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza border.



Another Israeli newspaper also published a report on the intervention of Israeli Air Force helicopters during the Hamas attack from Gaza on October 7.



The newspaper mentioned in its report that the Israeli military “found it difficult to identify Hamas militants,” also mentioning that helicopter pilots “used artillery” on citizens at the festival.



"The Hamas terrorists were instructed to slowly blend in with the crowd and not to move under any circumstances,” the newspaper also reported.



“In this way, they tried to fool the air force into believing that those below were Israelis. This deception worked for a while, until the Apache helicopters had to break free of all restraints. The pilots found it difficult to distinguish who was a terrorist and who was an Israeli,” the report also declared.

