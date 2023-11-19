'Giving Up Is Not An Option': Volunteer Doctors At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

After his family home was destroyed in the Israeli shelling of the al-Zahra neighbourhood south of Gaza City, Mohammad Abu Salem began volunteering at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on October 19 and has seen his family only twice since.

Just 25, Abu Salem, who specialised in physiotherapy at the Islamic University in Gaza City, said Israeli massacres of Palestinians have become an everyday reality in the Gaza Strip.

“I knew working in a hospital in general would be hectic, but working in a hospital during a war is on a whole new different level,” he said.“You don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, whether you will live or die. But giving up is not an option.”