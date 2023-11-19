-->


Turkish Armed Forces Neutralizes PKK/YPG Terrorists In Northern Syria


11/19/2023 5:16:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Turkish armed forces have neutralized four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Trend reports.

The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye noted that the terrorists were preparing for an attack in the area of Operation Olive Branch.

In addition, the ministry noted that the Turkish army continues operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria.

