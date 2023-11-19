Turkish Armed Forces Neutralizes PKK/YPG Terrorists In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Turkish
armed forces have neutralized four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern
Syria, Trend reports.
The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye noted that the
terrorists were preparing for an attack in the area of Operation
Olive Branch.
In addition, the ministry noted that the Turkish army continues
operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria.
