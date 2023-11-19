Double Standards At Play Again - US Washing Its Hands Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Foreign
Affairs magazine, one of the most influential foreign policy
publications in the US, just published an article breaking down the
ins and outs of the Ukraine war.
The authors of the article suggest Ukraine should face the
reality that beating Russia is a long shot and should think about
hitting the pause button on active combat.
At the same time, it throws out the idea that things could get
better for Ukraine with a coordinated ceasefire and talks about
territory after the 2024 US presidential elections. But, given
we're a year away from those elections, there's a real risk that
Ukraine might end up on the losing side. The article stresses the
urgency of the United States teaming up with Ukraine pronto,
preparing a fresh strategy that matches the current military and
political scene.
And here's the kicker – the US, which used to have Ukraine's
back, now seems to be nudging towards surrender. After pouring
billions into arming Ukraine, the US is pushing for a new strategy
that suggests Ukraine can't go it alone without backing from the
US, UN, and EU. The Foreign Affairs mag, known for echoing White
House sentiments, hints at a possible readiness to basically leave
Ukraine to the mercy of fate. This is just another example of the
US playing a double game.
MENAFN19112023000187011040ID1107451836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.