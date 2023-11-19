Russia Attempting To Strengthen Control Over Information Space Ahead Of Elections - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian government continues efforts to restrict citizens' access to the internet and to strengthen its control over the Russian information space.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on November 17 allowing the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) to block sites that publish information about methods to bypass sites blocked by the Russian government. The Russian State Duma previously adopted a bill on October 17 that stipulates that presidential election campaign materials cannot be shown on sites restricted by Roskomnadzor.

"The November 17 decree is likely in part related to controlling the Russian information space before the 2024 presidential elections," ISW analysts said.

British intelligence reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently ramped up his public activity as he likely wants to present himself as a "patriotic" candidate ahead of the election campaign.