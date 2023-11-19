Attack On Cherkasy Region: Five Houses Damaged By Fragments Of Downed Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Cherkasy region with drones on the night of November 18 to November 19, with five houses damaged by the debris of a downed drone.

Cherkasy region governor Ihor Taburets said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A night with an [air raid] alert lasting for more than four hours. The enemy staged another terror from the air. According to preliminary data, our defenders shot down an enemy UAV in the sky over the Zvenyhorodka district," the post reads.

According to the post, five buildings were slightly damaged by debris. People were not hurt.

Overnight into Sunday, November 19, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 15 out of 20 enemy Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.