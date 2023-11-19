Russian Drone Attack Damages Infrastructure Site In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine damaged an infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"For the second night in a row, Russian terrorists are attacking the Kyiv region using UAVs. The air raid alert lasted almost five hours. Air defenses were active in the Kyiv region," he said.

According to Kravchenko, the attack damaged an infrastructure site in a district of the region. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. A fire caused by the strike was promptly extinguished.

All emergency services are working to record and eliminate the aftermath of the attack, Kravchenko said.

Overnight into Sunday, November 19, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 15 out of 20 enemy Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.