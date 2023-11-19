Ukraine's Top Prosecutor, U.S. Special Representative Discuss Seizure Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker have discussed the confiscation of Russian assets.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting between the two took place on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, the report said.

"During the meeting, they discussed the very important issue of confiscating Russia's sovereign assets and sending them to help Ukraine," the report said.

Kostin emphasized the need to start the confiscation of assets as soon as possible.

"People should not wait for justice for decades," he said.

Kostin also noted that strategic support from the United States is vital for Ukraine.

Shmyhal, Cameron discuss support for Ukrainian exports, confiscation of Russian assets





He also added that Ukraine is determined to continue reforms and maintain full transparency in the use of aid provided. In addition, according to Kostin, significant progress has been made in the fight against corruption and oligarchic influence.

"I am firmly convinced that thanks to the leadership of the United States and other allies of Ukraine, we will stop Russia and make the aggressor pay for all the crimes they committed," Kostin said.

Photo credit: Prosecutor General's Office