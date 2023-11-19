-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

National Volleyball Team To Take Part In EEVZA Championship


11/19/2023 5:16:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national volleyball team consisting of girls under 18 will take part in the championship of the Eastern Europe Zone Association (EEZA) in Latvia's Daugavpils, Azernews reports.

The team, led by Sahin Chatman, has travelled to Latvia to participate in the tournament.

The team will play its first game on 20 November against host nation Latvia. At the championship, which will last until 26 November, our girls will meet with the national teams of Georgia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland.

It should be noted that according to the regulations of the EURO 2024 qualifying tournament, the champion team will advance to the final stage of the continental championship.

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451830

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search