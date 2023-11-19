National Volleyball Team To Take Part In EEVZA Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national volleyball team consisting of girls under
18 will take part in the championship of the Eastern Europe Zone
Association (EEZA) in Latvia's Daugavpils, Azernews reports.
The team, led by Sahin Chatman, has travelled to Latvia to
participate in the tournament.
The team will play its first game on 20 November against host
nation Latvia. At the championship, which will last until 26
November, our girls will meet with the national teams of Georgia,
Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland.
It should be noted that according to the regulations of the EURO
2024 qualifying tournament, the champion team will advance to the
final stage of the continental championship.
