Maldives' New President Asks India To Withdraw Its Military From Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Maldives has a new president, Mohamed Muizzu, who has
requested India withdraw its military from the country. Muizzu won
the presidential election in September, ousting incumbent Ibrahim
Solih in a runoff. He had campaigned on altering the tiny Indian
Ocean archipelago's "India first" policy, and promised to remove
the small Indian military presence of some 75 personnel, Azernews reports.
Muizzu's victory was seen as a setback for India, which has had
a long-standing influence in the Maldives. His opposition alliance
portrayed the relationship strengthened by Solih's India-first
policy as a threat to the Maldives' sovereignty and security.
Muizzu has spoken highly of Chinese infrastructure projects in the
Maldives, and his alliance favors closer ties with China, which has
invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Maldives in the
form of loans and grants for infrastructure and development
projects.
Muizzu was sworn in as president on November 19th, and said he
will ensure there is no foreign military presence in the
archipelago. He said the right of the Maldives to lay down such
limits should be respected. Critics say secrecy in the agreement
between India and Solih's government regarding the role and number
of Indian military personnel has led to suspicion and rumors. The
Indian military is known to operate two Indian-donated helicopters
and to assist in the rescue of people who are stranded or facing
calamities at sea.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory
message to Muizzu following the announcement of his victory.“India
remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives
bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the
Indian Ocean Region,” Modi said.
Muizzu has asked the current administration to move Yameen from
a high-security prison to house arrest in the capital Male. But
given Yameen's uneasy and tense relationship with Delhi, it could
well be a struggle for Muizzu's new alliance to balance ties with
India. Muizzu sounds determined to take the Maldives out of India's
orbit but convincing Delhi to withdraw its troops may be his first
big challenge.
