Autumn Football Camp Held For Children Of Martyrs And Veteran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The traditional project Autumn Football Camp is being held with
the support of the Azerikimya Industrial Association and the
Sumgayit City Organisation of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party, organised
by the Sumgayit Football Club. Participants of the five-day project
are divided into two groups.
According to Azernews, during the first 3 days, the participants
will take part in various activities held at the Mehti Huseynzade
Stadium.
Note that children participating in the evnt had fun showing
their skills in games and seminars, and by participating in
interesting excursions they broadened their outlook. and made new
friends.
Project coordinator Jamila Fayyaz said that the first stage of
the camp ended on November 18 at the office of the Sumgayit City
Organisation of Yeni Azerbaijan Party. Children of Azerbaijan
heroes - martyrs and veterans of the Patriotic War - took part in
the first stage of the camp.
Speaking at the final event on the stage, Chairman of the PEA
city organisation Ramiz Huseynov, MP Mushfiq Mammadli, and
President of Sumgayit FC Riyad Rafiyev talked about the importance
of the project, the aim of which is to attract teenagers and young
students to football, encourage schoolchildren to study,
effectively organise their leisure time and noted that the
popularity of football is growing.
It was reported that more than 100 young boys and girls are
taking part in the project this year. The second stage will be
attended by schoolchildren aged 9-11.
Diplomas, medals, and gifts were awarded to the participants of
the first stage.
It should be noted that the project Autumn Football Camp was
implemented under the sponsorship of Pasha Life Insurance OJSC and
Ikar Group LLC (Kahriz Su).
