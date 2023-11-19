Kuwait PM Congratulates Monaco Prince On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to the Prince of Monaco Albert II to congratulate him on his country's national day, wishing him good health and for his people progress and development. (end) aa

