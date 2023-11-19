Kuwait Amir Congratulates Latvia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics congratulating him on his country's national day. His highness wished the president everlasting well-being and the people of Latvia further development and progress. (end) zhm

