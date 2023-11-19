-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Latvia On Nat'l Day


11/19/2023 5:14:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics congratulating him on his country's national day.
His highness wished the president everlasting well-being and the people of Latvia further development and progress. (end)
zhm



MENAFN19112023000071011013ID1107451787

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search