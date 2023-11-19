Two Palestinians Killed, Others Injured In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Sunday two Palestinians and injured others during a raid in the West Bank.

Palestine's Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the occupation forces shot a Palestinian in Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem and denied the entry of the medical crews.

Palestine's News and Info Agency (WAFA) said that Omar Al-Lahham, succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the head by the occupation forces during confrontations that erupted in the camp following an Israeli military incursion.

WAFA added that the occupation forces also killed a disabled Palestinian man, Issam Al-Fayed 46, last night during an ongoing raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Others were injured with live bullets during clashes in Balata Refugee Camp in Nablus, and Qalandiya refugee camp northern Jerusalem. (end)

