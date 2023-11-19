Kuwait Sends Three Humanitarian Aid Flights To Gaza, Total Of 24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Three humanitarian aid airplanes took off Sunday carrying 90 tons of various humanitarian aid to relieve the people in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of flights from the Kuwaiti air bridge to 24.

Director of Public Relations and Media Department at KRCS Khaled Al-Zaid told KUNA before take-off that the Kuwaiti relief aid from the Kuwaiti air bridge to date has amounted to about 600 tons through 24 flights provided by all Kuwaiti charitable societies and bodies in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KRCS, Egyptian Red Crescent and Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Al-Zaid revealed that 90 percent of Kuwaiti relief aid arrived in Gaza.

Considering the separation of the north from the south of Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces, it became difficult to deliver aid to the north, however in the southern part, the Palestinian Red Crescent was able to fill the warehouses with various Kuwaiti aid, he explained.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Director General of Al-Salam Dr. Nabeel Al-Aoun confirmed that the volume of relief aid provided by Al-Salam and IICO to relieve those affected by Gaza since the beginning of the crisis amounted to approximately 210 tons, with a value exceeding USD 3 million.

Al-Salam will send a large relief plane next Tuesday that includes various materials, including tents, ambulances, shelter materials, clothing, refrigerators, and others, based on the request of PRCS, Al-Aoun said.

On his side, Diplomatic Attachأ© for Development and International Cooperation Affairs at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saad Al-Nawaif revealed to KUNA that the air bridge is continuing thanks to the directives aimed at helping those in need. (end)

