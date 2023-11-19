Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attack On UNRWA Schools In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament condemned the Israeli occupation's bombing of UN-run Al-Fakhoura and Tal Al-Zaatar schools that claimed the lives and injured hundreds of women and children.

In a statement on Sunday, the Arab Parliament considered the bombing of schools and hospitals that shelter hundreds of displaced civilians another full-fledged war crime, calling for an international investigation and holding the perpetrators accountable.

In addition to being a deliberate affront to the United Nations, its relief organizations, and its humanitarian objectives, it is a clear violation to international and humanitarian law in the absence of an international stance against the on-going war in Gaza Strip, it added.

The Parliament called on the international community, humanitarian organizations, Security Council, and the UN, for continued pressure on the occupation forces to stop the brutal Israeli aggression. (end)

