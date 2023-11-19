Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Occupied Israeli Prison - Cmte.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian prisoner has died in occupied Israeli (Alnaqab) prison on Sunday, who was detained in 2005 and sentenced to 25 years, the total number of martyred hostages is now six since October 7.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Committee for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs said in a statement the prisoner is Sameeh Abu Asb, 38 years, from Qalqilya province.

"In light of this new crime, the murdering of Abu Asb, we confirm the continuation of systematic murder operations carried out on our hostages, and the torture and abuse that's taken place since October 7 reflects that," the statement said.

The statement shows testimonies from recently released hostages that contains horrific information of hundreds of hostages with different injuries resulting from torture and abuse by units of Israeli occupation forces. (end)

