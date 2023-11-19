Samantha Shares A Power-Ful Message To Ranil

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power and President Ranil Wickremesinghe have a discussion while in the Maldives for the inauguration of new Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

