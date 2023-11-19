OpenAi’s CEO to resign from position

(MENAFN) The Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, Sam Altman, will resign from his position, as announced by the U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI) research company in a blog post on Friday.



The firm's panel of directors stated that Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."



"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it continued.



Altman, 38, said on X that his experience at OpenAI was "transformative" for him personally. Altman has been the company's CEO since 2020, also saying, "most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later."



OpenAI stated that Mira Murati, the current Chief Technology Officer of the company, will assume the role of interim CEO with immediate effect.



"A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI’s evolution into a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations, and business, and already leads the company’s research, product, and safety functions," the company declared.



The company has announced that it is actively conducting a formal search for a permanent CEO.



Notably, earlier this month, OpenAI introduced GPT-4 Turbo, marking its most powerful AI to date.

