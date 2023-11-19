Stalwarts to Explore How Marketing is Embracing Technology to Shape the Landscape

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, November 17, 2023: The Marketing Conclave (Marcon), one of India’s largest marketing conferences, organized annually by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), is all set to return with its 19th edition on November 22, 2023, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. This year Marcon will explore, through a plethora of sessions, the dynamic relationship between marketing and technology. The conference is being co-powered by Whistle Feed.

This year's Marcon promises to offer a multifaceted experience with four distinct tracks and more than 30 sessions. With over 75 prominent industry leaders converging on one platform, attendees can anticipate engaging discussions on the latest marketing trends. These insights are designed to provide valuable guidance for advertising and marketing professionals, assisting them in aligning their goals with the ever-evolving and technology-driven landscape of marketing.

Marcon 2023 has a lineup of distinguished speakers, who will discuss and deliberate on the Marcon theme. Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will be the Guest of Honour at the conference. He will deliver a keynote address on ‘Empowering Digital Advertising and Marketing: Regulatory Insights and Industry Collaboration for Sustainable Growth’.

Among other speakers at Marcon 2023 will be industry captains from renowned companies such as Amazon Pay, Mondelez, Adobe, Physics Wallah, DBS India, Inshorts, Airtel Payments Bank, Tata Cliq, PhonePe, Federal Bank, and Hotstar. These key speakers, representing diverse sectors, will share their expertise and insights, contributing to the rich discussions on the latest marketing trends and the evolving landscape of technology in the field. Attendees can look forward to gaining valuable perspectives from these accomplished professionals at the event.

Marcon 2023 is being supported by key industry players, including Route Mobile, Rocketship Films (A Jagran New Media Initiative), Haptik , Indus App Store, True Balance, Hexawebony, and ValueFirst, among others.

Also, part of this conference is an award ceremony - Digital Native Brand Awards, which celebrates and honours businesses and brands that have harnessed the power of digital technology, epitomizes the spirit of digital entrepreneurship, and leverages technology as a core driver of their success.





