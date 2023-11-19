Cravia Group Participates in WeWalk 2023, Makes Generous Donation to Support Autism

(MENAFN- Click On Group) UAE-based Cravia Inc., the parent company of popular F&B franchises such as “Cinnabon”, “Seattle's Best Coffee”, “Zaatar w Zeit”, “Five Guys” and “WKD Chicken”, has wrapped up its participation in the WeWalk 2023 Marathon this last Saturday November 18th with a generous contribution to the Autism Center, donating as much as 20% of Cinnabon and WKD Chicken’s sales to the association in support of their noble cause.



Deeply rooted in the communities it operates in through customer-centric F&B brands that build daily connections with community members, the Group has been allocating an increasingly important budget to fund its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility commitments, which have become an intrinsic part of Cravia’s overarching business strategy and yearly calendar.



In fact, since its establishment twenty-two years ago, Cravia has never shied away from giving back to society. The company’s growing social and humanitarian portfolio features numerous valuable contributions to several initiatives, including the “1Billion Meals” Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Ramadan; the “Pink Caravan” initiative by Friends of Cancer Patients aiming to raise awareness around breast cancer, early detection, and screening methods; and Earth Hour by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The Group has also made direct contributions to Dubai Cares and Ajman Elderly House in support of their respective missions.



On an equally cheerful note, and with the advent of the festive end-of-year season, some of Cravia’s most-loved brands will be present at major events held around the country to share joyful moments with community members, including WKD Chicken and Cinnabon’s pop-up food trucks at the White x Black Coffee event. Finally, and as customary, Cinnabon will be adding four limited-edition delights and beverages to their menu for the festive season, giving a sweet taste to sharing! From the new nutty chocolaty hazelnut bites, to Mint mocha latte, Hot chocolate, and Makara latte, there’s something heartwarming for everyone!





