Moro Hub and Thales Join Forces to Spearhead Innovation in Physical and Cyber Security Services

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 13 November 2023; Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed today (Monday 13, November) on the sidelines of Dubai Air Show 2023 an agreement with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies within the domains of Security and Digital Identity, to redefine the landscape for physical and cyber security services in the UAE.

The partnership was signed in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Patrice Caine, Chairman & CEO of Thales by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Elias Merrawe, Vice-President, Civil Business of Thales in the Middle East.

The partnership is expected to bring forth a wide range of cutting-edge solutions designed to strengthen the digital infrastructures in the region to ensure uncompromised data protection and security.

“We work in alignment with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to sustain a secure and resilient digital ecosystem for enterprises and businesses in the UAE, and the second cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, with the aim of safeguarding the digital ecosystem and accelerating digital transformation and smart city initiatives. Given the rapid expansion of digital connectivity, protecting the critical infrastructure of organisations and companies has become of utmost importance. Our alliance with Thales underscores our shared commitment to enhancing the cyber defence capabilities through the utilization of Moro's advanced technological solutions and Thales’ industry-leading expertise. Our goal is to position Dubai as a global hub for advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

“At Moro Hub, we have always been committed to safeguard the security of digital assets in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our collaboration with Thales is a reflection of our dedication towards delivering transformative, state-of-the-art solutions that excel in meeting the increasingly complex security demands of modern businesses and organizations. By combining our expertise with Thales' global leadership, we are confident to set new standards in digital security, ensuring a robust and resilient foundation for the digital future,” said Marwan Bin Haidar - Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

As per the agreement, Moro Hub will provide public and private enterprises with a suite of cybersecurity services including implementation of a physical security platform to enhance physical security measures by integrating cutting-edge technologies and sophisticated surveillance mechanisms. Additionally, the partnership will provide specialized IT/OT Cyber Consulting Services to bridge the gap between Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), as well as implement robust Data Protection and Security Solutions to safeguard critical data from breaches and unauthorized access. Finally, the partnership will offer Detect and Respond Services, equipped with advanced threat monitoring systems to proactively identify and neutralize potential security breaches swiftly.

“At Thales, we are driven by the pursuit of innovation. We are constantly striving to create a safer world through cutting-edge technology solutions. Our collaboration with Moro Hub underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive security services, thereby building trust and resilience in an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem. The new agreement will contribute to equipping the UAE with unique and sovereign technology capabilities in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’,” said Elias Merrawe, Vice-President, Civil Business of Thales in the Middle East.

As a worldwide leader in physical and digital security, Thales works alongside organizations to help them meet their security and cyber security needs, regardless of their field of activity, the level of confidentiality of their data or any country specific regulatory requirements, and to deliver security solutions that brings value to their core business and enables them to capture digital dividends.





