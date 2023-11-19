Amazon reduces workforces by hundreds in Alexa unit to focus on AI

(MENAFN) Amazon, the U.S.-based e-commerce and technology company, is reducing its workforce by hundreds in the Alexa voice assistant unit as it shifts its focus towards artificial intelligence (AI).



"As we continue to invent, we're shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers — which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI," Daniel Rausch, Amazon's deputy head of Alexa as well as Fire TV, declared on Friday in a written message to workers.



Rausch stated that "several hundred" positions would be impacted, without specifying an exact number. The workforce reduction encompasses employees in the United States, Canada, as well as India.



On Monday, Amazon also revealed plans to eliminate over 180 jobs in its Amazon Games division, which involves the closure of some divisions handling streaming and third-party games. This move is part of CEO Andy Jassy's initiative to reduce costs, and the company has already cut approximately 27,000 jobs since last year.



Across various industries, particularly in the technology sector, numerous companies have been implementing job cuts. Many sectors are grappling with reduced income, declining advertisement revenue, and concerns about a potential recession in the U.S. economy.



In recent months, companies such as Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, as well as Google's parent company Alphabet have undertaken substantial layoffs, affecting thousands of workers.

