Sustainability Forum Middle East Welcomes Zu'bi & Partners as Forum Partner for the 2024 Edition

(MENAFN- sustainmideast) Manama – November 18, 2023 – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Zu'bi & Partners, a leading legal consultancy and advisory firm, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming second edition. The event, scheduled for January 9, 2024, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the attendance of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina. The theme for this year's Forum is "Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation" as MENA countries look to advance their decarbonisation efforts and commitments.



This partnership marks the first-time collaboration with Zu'bi & Partners and reflects the firm’s commitment to supporting initiatives and projects that advance climate action and sustainability within and across the region. With offices in Bahrain and the UAE and clients across the region, the firm is known for its legal expertise. This includes a growing environmental practice, which has recently assisted a large international bank to transition to paperless recordkeeping, thereby reducing its environmental footprint. This included advising on the maximization of electronic-only recordkeeping while remaining in compliance with local law. The firm has also recently assisted a major international climate fund in making funding available to various regional banks and reviewing loan agreements in local currencies for recipient banks to lend to eligible borrowers for the purchase of renewable energy equipment. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi, Chairman of Zu'bi & Partners," said, "We are delighted to embark upon this partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East. We recognize the urgent need for climate action and are dedicated to supporting our clients as they take important steps towards meeting the climate goals of their respective governments. Leveraging our expertise, we are working closely with stakeholders to help them navigate changing business conditions as well as regulatory and disclosure obligations relating to ESG and climate. We look forward to discussing these important topics at the upcoming Forum in January.”



Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, added, "We're pleased to welcome Zu'bi & Partners to the Forum. There are pressing challenges facing companies as they look to adapt and comply to new business, compliance and legal standards. We look forward to sharing perspectives from leading experts from Zu’bi at the Forum, shedding light on evolving regulations and the repercussions for the private sector. Collaboration is essential in the journey to net zero especially in key areas such as law as businesses move to adopt more sustainable practices."



Sustainability Forum Middle East has been established as a dedicated platform for supporting regional decarbonisation initiatives and commitments with an emphasis on awareness building and education for the private sector, as well as the facilitation of partnerships between businesses and government to achieve regional net-zero targets.



The Forum is supported by a range of partners committed to climate action. These include Lead Partners - Bank ABC and Infracorp, Forum Partners APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Tamkeen, and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, and Media Partners BFT and OGN.







MENAFN19112023007084015222ID1107451735