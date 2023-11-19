Navigating Kuwait's trading evolution and inclusivity drive

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, 18 November 2023: Oxford Business Group presents its latest Global Platform video, featuring an exclusive interview with Talal Al Ajmi, CEO and Founder of VI Markets. The video delves into the dynamic changes that have transformed the financial markets, particularly in Kuwait and the GCC, and highlights the growing accessibility of trading, especially for women. The video also explores the role of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and copy trading, in enhancing the trading experience.



The global financial landscape has undergone significant shifts in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Kuwait is no exception. The traditional barriers to entry for traders have been replaced with streamlined processes and modern technologies. The era before the Covid-19 pandemic involved cumbersome procedures and paperwork when opening a trading account. However, today, trading is just a few clicks away. This transformation highlights the accessibility of trading and how innovative technologies are revolutionising the trading experience for individuals.



The video interview also sheds light on the importance of raising awareness to encourage more individuals, particularly women, to venture into the world of trading. VI Markets has taken proactive steps to achieve this goal by organising educational seminars, especially targeting the youth, and to encourage women in developing trading and leadership skills, through its initiative called Yasmeen Society.









Al Ajmi noted that the integration of AI into trading platforms is another significant topic of discussion. As technology continues to advance, AI is poised to play an increasingly central role in the world of trading, offering traders a powerful tool to navigate complex markets with confidence.



“AI empowers traders with the precision of technology, allowing them to implement their trading strategies with the utmost accuracy. It essentially eliminates the human element, known for emotional responses, and replaces it with a sophisticated, data-driven approach. This not only enhances trading efficiency but also minimises the risk associated with emotional decision-making,” he added.



The video also introduces the concept of copy trading, where individuals can access and follow the trading strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record. This approach will open doors for aspiring traders to learn from the best and enhance their investment portfolios.



Marc-André de Blois, OBG’s Director of Video Content, emphasised OBG’s continuing dedication to promoting economic growth by facilitating well-informed choices.



“Oxford Business Group is dedicated to shedding light on the evolving dynamics of global markets. Our recent Global Platform video featuring Talal Al Ajmi of VI Markets provides comprehensive insights into the changing landscape of trading not only in Kuwait, but also in the GCC region, and how new technologies are making it more accessible for everyone,” he said.



This Global Platform video offers a compelling look at the evolving landscape of trading in Kuwait and the wider region. It has been done in collaboration with VI Markets, who has recently forged a strategic alliance with the global trading firm AxiTrader Limited.





