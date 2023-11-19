Super Saving Weekend: Arabian Automobile Announces Renault’s Drive & Save Fiesta

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 18 November 2023: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is announcing the unmissable super saving weekend taking place from 17 to 19 November. This campaign spotlights the Renault Koleos, alongside the Duster and Megane, offering a wide array of benefits and savings of up to AED 10,000 on the purchase of the new car and up to 5,000 in trade-in support.

Arabian Automobiles is kick starting the weekend with a unique opportunity to meet the sales and aftersales team over a scrumptious breakfast meet-up where customers can have full discussions about their new purchase, underlining the company’s focus on building lasting relationships with its clientele.

The Renault Koleos, a 5-seater SUV with a 2.5-litre petrol engine, leads the pack in the Supe Saving Weekend. The Koleos, available in multiple variants including 2.5L PE AT FWD and 2.5L SE AT AWD, is renowned for its blend of power, producing 170 hp and 233 Nm of torque, and its refined comfort and security features. It stands as an epitome of practicality, tailored for those who seek a step above in their adventures and drives.

This Super Saving Weekend is a golden opportunity for those looking to embark on a performance, efficiency, and reliability journey. With limited-time offers on limited units, it’s an event not to be missed. For further information or to book an appointment, customers have from 17 to 19 November to take advantage of this fiesta by contacting 800-RENAULT, visiting dubai.renaultor dropping by their nearest Renault showroom in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.





MENAFN19112023002987014458ID1107451719