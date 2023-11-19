GCC stock markets mixed this week

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Stock markets in the GCC recorded mixed performances this week and remained exposed to the risks stemming from oil price declines but could find some support in the expectations of a softer monetary policy.

The Saudi stock market closed the week with a positive performance and extended its rebound for more than three weeks. However, the market could find some resistance near current levels. Traders could continue to consider the declining oil prices and their potential impact on the local economy in particular as Saudi production cuts remain in place.

The Qatari stock market continued its rebound this week and closed on a positive performance as well. While it was able to close above its previous peak, the main index could come under pressure with uncertainty increasing in natural gas markets.

The Dubai stock market recorded limited movements and volatility, trading sideways to stay within a range for most of this month. The market could see improving conditions thanks to strong local fundamentals as well as expectations of a softer monetary policy in the US. Traders could look forward to the Federal Reserve minutes release next week.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded some volatility and was impacted by the trading debut of Investcorp. However, performance remained limited this week while the market continued to trade in a range. At the same time, oil market declines could continue to weigh on sentiment.





