Russia officially opposes Czech Republic’s sanctions, assets freeze on Roszagransobstvennost

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia officially expressed its protest in response to the decision made by the Czech Republic to impose sanctions and freeze the assets of Roszagransobstvennost, the state company entrusted with the management of Russia's assets abroad.



The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Czech charge d'affaires Jiri Cistecky and delivered what was described as a "strong protest." The objections were specifically directed at the freezing of Roszagransobstvennost's assets and the imposition of a ban on the utilization of its property within the landlocked Central European country. This protest action was detailed in an official statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.



Additionally, the ministry issued a warning, emphasizing that Russia would employ all available means at its disposal, indicating a willingness to resort to potential retaliatory measures.



These measures could include actions against Czech property assets located within the territory of Russia. The purpose of such measures, as stated in the ministry's warning, is to safeguard Russia's interests amid the unfolding diplomatic developments.



The formal protest from Russia ensued subsequent to the Czech government's announcement on Wednesday. In that announcement, the Czech Republic declared its decision to freeze properties owned by the Russian state within its borders.



This decision marked an expansion of the existing sanctions previously implemented by the Czech Republic in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized the actions taken by the Czech Republic as being "illegal under international law."

