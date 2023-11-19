Several brands boycott X after anti-Semitic content

(MENAFN) A growing controversy surrounding antisemitic content on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has prompted several brands to pause their advertisements. Following IBM's announcement of a suspension in ad buys, two additional companies revealed their decision to halt X ads on Friday. Tech giant Apple and media company Lions Gate Entertainment joined the list of brands distancing themselves from the platform. The move comes in the wake of a report by left-wing group Media Matters for America, exposing major corporations' ads appearing alongside antisemitic and, in some instances, pro-Nazi posts on X.



The situation presents a renewed challenge for the social media platform, which has been grappling with retaining advertisers since its acquisition by an ownership group led by billionaire Elon Musk in October 2022. Apple's decision to pause ads on X further highlights the gravity of the issue. X, however, has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.



An X executive, in a previous statement to FOX Business, emphasized that the platform does not intentionally place brands next to offensive content. The executive clarified that ads on X follow people, and user targeting, in this case, involves actively seeking out controversial content. Control settings, the executive noted, are in place for users and brands on the platform.



Elon Musk, the owner of X, has also found himself at the center of controversy. Engaging in a feud with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over claims of rampant antisemitism on X, Musk appeared to express agreement with a post asserting that Jewish communities have spread "hatred against whites." Musk's posts generated further criticism, with him asserting that the ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite widespread support for Jewish people and Israel. Musk's comments have intensified the scrutiny faced by X in managing both content and the sentiments expressed by its owner.

