(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Department of Defense Comptroller Mike McCord revealed that the Pentagon has failed its annual audit for the sixth consecutive year. Despite ongoing efforts to improve financial processes, the department defended its repeated shortcomings as part of an evolving strategy to clean up its books.



Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh acknowledged the disappointing results but emphasized the learning opportunities derived from each audit. "We're working on improving our process. While it wasn't the results that we wanted, we certainly are learning each time an audit passes," she stated, underscoring the continuous assessment taking place within the organization.



The extensive audit, which comprised 29 sub-audits, scrutinized around USD4 trillion in assets and an additional USD4 trillion in liabilities. Notably, the auditing process incurred a cost of approximately USD187 million. Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord acknowledged the enormity of the task, asserting, "Auditing the department’s USD3.8 trillion in assets and USD4 trillion in liabilities is a massive undertaking."



Despite the considerable investment and efforts involved, the Pentagon only passed 7 out of the 29 sub-audits in 2023, mirroring the results from the previous year. Auditors raised concerns, revealing that half of the department's claimed assets could not be accurately accounted for.



The audit, initiated in 2018 under the administration of former President Trump, involved investigations at approximately 700 sites conducted by 1,600 auditors. McCord emphasized the positive impact of ongoing improvements resulting from these audits, asserting that the changes positively affect every member of the armed forces and Department of Defense civilian personnel.



In summary, the Pentagon's persistent failure to pass its annual audit underscores the challenges faced in managing its vast financial assets and liabilities, prompting ongoing efforts to enhance internal processes and accountability.

