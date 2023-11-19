Sugar prices surge globally, reaching highest level since 2011

(MENAFN) In a significant development, sugar prices have surged globally, reaching their highest levels since 2011. This spike is attributed to a decrease in global supplies caused by adverse weather conditions, particularly dry weather, affecting crops in India and Thailand, the world's second and third-largest sugar exporters.



This escalation in sugar prices adds to the challenges faced by these developing countries, already grappling with shortages in essential food items like rice. Moreover, the ban on food trade has contributed to inflation in food prices, intensifying the difficulties faced by these nations.



Several factors contribute to the growing food insecurity. The El Nino climate phenomenon, the conflict in Ukraine, and the weakness of currencies further exacerbate the situation. While wealthier Western nations can absorb the increased costs of food, the impact on poorer countries is expected to be severe.



Fabio Palmieri, a researcher in global commodity markets at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), notes that the organization anticipates a 2 percent decline in global sugar production during the 2023-2024 season compared to the previous year, resulting in a loss of approximately 3.5 million metric tons of the product.



Sugar's expanding use in biofuel production, particularly ethanol, has also contributed to the strain on global sugar reserves, which are now at their lowest levels since 2009. Although Brazil, the world's largest sugar exporter, is expected to help fill the supply gaps until late 2024, import-dependent countries, especially those in sub-Saharan Africa, remain vulnerable.



For instance, Nigeria, which purchases 98 percent of its raw sugar from other countries, imposed a ban on refined sugar imports in 2021. This decision contradicts the government's plan to promote domestic sugar production. Despite a USD73 million project aimed at expanding sugar infrastructure, these efforts are considered long-term strategies.

