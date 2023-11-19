Is Sam Altman Returning To Openai Day After Sacking? His Cryptic Post Hints THIS

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "ChatGPT-maker Open AI fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was“not consistently candid in his communications\" with the board of directors. Soon after this, many came in support of Altman wherein reports stated that the OpenAI board is in discussions with Altman to return as the CEO of the company while some reports also stated that he might also start his new venture.
With the surrounding suspense of his possible return to the company, Sam Altman has now shared a cryptic post and appreciated the OpenAI team. In a post on X, he wrote,“I love the Openai team so much.”
Also Read: Who is on the OpenAI Board that fired Sam Altman? Take a lookThe Verge citing multiple people familiar with the matter that the board is in discussions with Sam Altman to return as the CEO of the company. The Verge report also added that the board missed a crucial 5 pm PT deadline, leading to the potential resignation of numerous OpenAI employees.“Should Altman opt to depart and establish a new venture, it is anticipated that these employees would likely follow suit,” it added.
Also Read: OpenAI board misses 5 pm deadline to resign, mass exodus of employees expectedApart from this, investors of OpenAI are also urging the board to reverse its decision to dismiss Sam Altman as CEO and remove him as a director, sources told Bloomberg. The report highlighted that the investors and Altman were both blindsided by the removal Read: Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI draws parallels with 'Apple fired Steve Jobs' decades ago | Read hereMira Murati, who previously worked behind the scenes at ChatGPT-maker OpenAI as chief technology officer (CTO), has been appointed as the company's interim CEO with immediate effect as the company seeks a permanent replacement
