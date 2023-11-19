Top News Of The Week: Sam Altman Firing, Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse, World Cup And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are top news of the week between 12-19 November that made headlines:Amazon is laying off hundreds of people in Alexa divisionAmazon Inc. is cutting hundreds of employees in the division responsible for its voice-activated Alexa assistant, according to a memo sent to employees on Friday. Daniel Rausch, an Amazon vice president who leads teams working on Alexa and the company's Fire TV streaming franchise, said the company was“shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities,\" including focusing on building capabilities powered by generative artificial intelligence.“These shifts are leading us to discontinue some initiatives, which is resulting in several hundred roles being eliminatedChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam AltmanChatGPT-maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was“not consistently candid in his communications\" with the board of directors. Soon after Altman, Greg Brockman, the president and board chairman of OpenAI also announced that he will be departing from the company. A day after firing him, many came in support of Altman, reports also stated that the OpenAI board is in discussions with Altman to return as the CEO of the company while some reports also stated that he might also start his new venture. In a latest report, OpenAI is \"optimistic\" it can bring back Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and other key employees who departed in the wake of Altman's sudden firing, The Information reported on Saturday citing a memo sent by Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PMO joins rescue ops; 5 options explored to reach trapped workersThe rescue operation to save 40 trapped workers continues after the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12. The team is trying to insert the 6-inch-diameter pipe instead of the 4-inch-diameter inch through which the supply of food and supplements will be maintained.

Uttar Pradesh bans halal-certified productsUttar Pradesh authorities imposed a state-wide ban on the \"production, storing, distribution and sale of halal certified edible items\" on Saturday, November 18. The Food Commissioner's Office issued an order Saturday evening, imposing the ban in Uttar Pradesh \"with immediate effect\".World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma speaks on Mohammed Shami's comebackIndia's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday hailed Mohammed Shami performance throughout the tournament saying that the way he worked on his game for the past few months 'says a lot about him'World Cup 2023 India won semifinal; finals to be held todayIndia entered final of World Cup with 70-run win over New Zealand in first semifinal in Mumbai. Shami has been India's go-to bowler in the World Cup, where he is currently the side's top wicket-taker, scalping 23 wickets in six matches at an economy of 5.01, including a four-for and three fifers. He grabbed seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on TuesdayDelhi AQI: Air quality improves but remains in 'very poor' category; schools to reopen from MondayDelhi's air quality further witnessed a slight improvement from 'severe' to 'very poor' air today i.e. on 19 November, Sunday. The overall AQI in the national capital stood at 317 at 6 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. All government-aided and private schools in the national capital shall resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked, an official circular said on Saturday Election 2023: EC prohibits exit polls till November 30Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (EC) has prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. As per a notification, the EC banned conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30. The assembly elections in five states - Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana - are being held between November 7 and November 30.

