American auditing organization sets record for fines in one year

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of numerous enforcement actions against prominent accounting firms such as PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG, the American auditing organization, established in response to the Enron collapse two decades ago, has set a record for fines in a single year. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced fines totaling USD3 million against PwC for its work in Greece and an additional USD500,000 fine on KPMG in Japan. These penalties were attributed to the firms' failure to meet American standards in auditing client accounts in New York.



The recent enforcement actions, including six smaller decisions, have contributed to a cumulative total of fines exceeding USD11.85 million so far this year. This surpasses the previous record of USD11.02 million set in the preceding year. The Oversight Office has demonstrated heightened enforcement activity since the Biden administration appointed new leadership for the organization. Erika Williams, the head of the office, emphasized a commitment to utilizing all available enforcement tools to ensure accountability and safeguard investors from risks.



Among the notable cases, the office found that PwC overlooked issues in auditing the accounts of the Asian Marine Petroleum Network, a major player in global shipping fuel trading that went bankrupt in 2018 following a USD300 million fraud. During the audit of Aegean's 2016 results, PwC's employees were sent to verify the existence of four crucial clients. The audit revealed discrepancies, including a nonexistent address and two addresses leading to residential buildings with no associated companies. Despite these findings, PwC authorized the financial statements.



The Audit Office criticized PwC and its auditors, noting their failure to appropriately address discrepancies and contradictory audit evidence. The office specifically mentioned a partner at PwC instructing the team to cancel remaining site visits and rely on insufficient audit evidence to issue a report without reservations.



These actions underscore a heightened commitment to accountability and transparency within the auditing industry, as regulatory bodies intensify efforts to uphold standards and protect investor interests.

MENAFN19112023000045015682ID1107451644