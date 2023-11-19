Real estate industry struggles due to commission model modification

(MENAFN) The real estate industry, known for its flexibility and lucrative opportunities, is facing a seismic shift as recent legal actions challenge the traditional commission model. A federal jury in Missouri recently ruled in favor of home sellers, demanding compensation of approximately USD1.8 billion from major American real estate brokerage firms for alleged illegal practices aimed at maintaining high commissions. This landmark decision has spurred similar class actions in other states, with home buyers and sellers challenging fees charged by real estate brokers.



As these legal battles unfold, there are reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is contemplating actions against monopolistic practices within the industry. Industry experts and insiders are beginning to speculate that the long-standing commission model, which has been a cornerstone of the real estate sector for decades, may be on the verge of extinction.



A comprehensive analysis conducted by Cave, Bruyette & Woods suggests that deeming the commission structure illegal could have far-reaching consequences, potentially jeopardizing the employment of up to 80 percent of real estate brokers across the United States. Analysts from the same firm estimate a significant contraction, projecting a 30 percent reduction in the USD100 billion in commissions paid to real estate brokers by Americans.



This potential upheaval has broader implications, particularly for a significant workforce in the real estate sector, where women dominate the profession. This high-paying career path, often pursued without the need for a university degree, is celebrated for its variable and flexible work schedules. The National Association of Realtors reports that most brokers worked only 30 hours a week over the past year, further solidifying its appeal as a career option.



Julia Pollack, the chief economist at the job site ZipRecruiter, emphasizes the societal impact, stating, “Our surveys indicate that it is the work that people without college degrees consider their dream job.”

MENAFN19112023000045015682ID1107451644