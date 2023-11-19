Japan faces whistleblower protection gaps

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Japan's largest entertainment industry scandal that unfolded last April, the implicated talent company announced the establishment of a whistleblower hotline a month later. However, a critical flaw became apparent – the hotline was exclusively accessible to employees of Johnny & Associates. This meant that countless independent individuals working in the entertainment sector, who could potentially be victims of misconduct by the company's founder, Johnny Kitagawa, were excluded from using this reporting mechanism.



The inadequacy of this hotline is just one of many severe deficiencies in internal controls, allowing Kitagawa to engage in numerous assaults dating back to the 1950s, as highlighted by a panel of external experts assigned by the agency. Despite Kitagawa's passing in 2019, the revelations from the Johnny incident and other recent corporate scandals have brought to light the pervasive weaknesses in Japan's legal protections for whistleblowers. This systemic issue results in victims enduring silence, allowing corporate misconduct to persist undetected for extended periods.



The absence of several preventive measures comparable to those in the United States and Europe contradicts the image Japanese companies portray to foreign investors regarding enhanced governance. The discrepancy raises concerns about the reliability of Japan's commitment to addressing corporate misconduct and fostering a transparent business environment.



However, the issue has garnered heightened attention recently. Yutaka Arai, Commissioner of the Consumer Protection Authority, announced last week that the authority would conduct hearings involving 10,000 companies to assess the implementation of appropriate grievance mechanisms. This proactive step signifies a potential shift toward addressing whistleblower protection gaps and ensuring accountability within Japanese corporations.

MENAFN19112023000045015682ID1107451643